Notre Dame Fire: First Images Inside Church Show Extent of Damage
The first images from inside the Notre Dame cathedral after a fire ravaged through it on Monday showed the extent of the damage. The iconic structure's roof and spire were destroyed in the flames, but pictures show the cathedral's ornate walls and several of its fixtures—including a gold cross—seemed to remain intact. According to ABC News, the Parisian fire department declared that all of the most precious artwork inside had been saved. Officials also reportedly said that the cathedral's main structure, including its two iconic towers, were preserved. “The worst was avoided even if the battle has not been completely won,” French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said in an emotional Monday night news conference.