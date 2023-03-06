Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of Indian Wells Masters After Being Refused Vaccination Waiver

Read it at BBC News
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Indian Wells Masters tournament after apparently being refused a vaccine waiver. U.S. rules requiring all international visitors to be able to prove they have had a COVID jab are expected to expire on April 10, but Djokovic, the most prominent vaccine refusenik in world sports, had asked for an exemption so he could play in the prestigious California tournament and the Miami Open in two weeks’ time. Florida senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have urged President Joe Biden to intervene personally so that the 35-year-old men’s world No. 1 can still play in Miami.