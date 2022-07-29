Two Nuns Might Be Kansas Abortion Amendment’s Most Surprising Opponents
SISTER ACT PART 3
As Kansas voters prepare to hit the polls on Tuesday to decide whether the right to an abortion should be scrubbed from the state constitution, two nuns are contributing to the conversation—in an unexpected way. In a letter penned by Sisters Angela Fitzpatrick and Michele Morek, the pair writes that they are voting NO to the amendment, in support of making it “less likely that government mandate will control health decisions of Kansas women.” Rather than focusing on abortion—which is already restricted in Kansas—the nuns write that they would rather state leaders focus on protecting those who are and will be born. “Has the Legislature recently helped create an environment supporting pro-life choices by providing better health care, parental leave, Medicaid expansion and other support for poor women — or day care and child support for babies?” they wrote. Their take goes against Kansas City’s archbishop, Joseph Naumann, who has expressed his support for the amendment.