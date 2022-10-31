NYC Doc Who Was Facing Federal Charges Vanishes in Alleged Midnight Boating Accident
‘UNRESOLVED QUESTIONS’
A Manhattan doctor indicted on charges related to a massive healthcare fraud scheme mysteriously disappeared in an alleged boating accident earlier this month, according to a New York Post report. Dr. Marvin Moy was said to have been thrown overboard when his fishing boat struck a larger vessel off the Long Island coast after midnight on Oct. 13. Moy’s boat sank in the apparent accident, with Coast Guard rescue efforts only locating Moy’s passenger. The MD’s peculiar disappearance comes after he was hit with federal charges in January over his alleged involvement in a $100 million no-fault healthcare fraud scheme. Moy, who denied the allegations, was accused with his co-defendant of conducting “painful electrodiagnostic testing” on patients who didn’t need it, federal authorities said. “We’ve got unresolved questions,” an unnamed friend of Moy’s told the Post. “We do not know what happened.”