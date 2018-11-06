NYC Subway Bomber Convicted of Terrorism Charges

CHEAT SHEET
Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb during rush hour at Port Authority in New York City, was convicted Tuesday of terrorism charges. His defense argued that Ullah only intended to kill himself, but prosecutors said that he was actually acting as a “lone wolf” terrorist on behalf of an Islamic State group. Prosecutors also cited comments Ullah made to officers after his arrest and past social-media postings as evidence. No one was killed as a result of the bomb, which seriously burned Ullah but caused only non-serious injuries to bystanders. After the verdict was read, Ullah told the judge: “I was angry with Donald Trump because he says he will bomb the Middle East and then he will protect his nation.”