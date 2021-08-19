CHEAT SHEET
    NYC Taxi Driver Discovers Drunk Passenger Is Actually Dead

    Blake Montgomery

    A New York City taxi driver discovered to his horror early Tuesday morning that a passenger he was told was intoxicated was, in fact, dead. The New York Post reports that police are on the hunt for an unidentified person who hailed the cab and dumped a woman’s body into it, telling the driver she was inebriated. When he reached the destination in Flushing, however, a friend who retrieved the woman discovered she was unconscious and unresponsive. The driver took the friend to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the woman dead at 5:49 a.m. A cause of death is not yet known.

