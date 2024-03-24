‘NYC’s Worst Slumlord’ Gets a Fist to the Face at Rikers Island
New York Hello
New York City’s notorious slumlord Daniel Ohebshalom landed first in prison, and then the hospital, when another inmate punched him in the face on Friday afternoon. He had been in custody at Rikers Island for less than a day when the assault occurred, having turned himself into police Thursday for allegedly failing to execute hundreds of court-ordered repairs on two buildings he owns in Washington Heights. A source close to Ohebshalom told NBC News that the punch may have broken some bones in the landlord’s face, but his injuries weren’t life-threatening, and he was returned to Rikers in a matter of hours. He may not have been targeted for his landlord negligence, other sources said, because the attacker had threatened other inmates. Ohebshalom is set to serve 60 days in Rikers for his negligence, and he owes $3 million in fines and penalties, the city’s housing and development coordinator Adolfo Carrion Jr. said.