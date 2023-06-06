Oath Keeper Who Bragged About Storming the Capitol Pleads Guilty
CONSEQUENCES
A New Jersey member of the Oath Keepers who bragged about storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of an official proceeding. James Breheny, 61, who also goes by Seamus Evers, was part of a Signal group chat called “DC Op: Jan 6 21” that discussed travel plans and links to militia leaders ahead of the riot, the feds said. As the mob stormed the building, he was captured in photos and videos, and even sent a text saying “We breached the door baby,” a criminal complaint said. Hours later, he claimed on Facebook that people “need to stand up and fight” because “we exhausted all legal channels.” But Breheny’s tone soon changed. Prosecutors said he later tried to delete evidence of him being in the Capitol from his phone, and shut down his Facebook. Investigators nevertheless found texts on his phone that read, “They’re going through social media looking at pictures to try to identify and prosecute anyone in the Capitol building,” and “Delete all pictures, messages and get a new phone. Praying for you brother.”