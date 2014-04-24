Obama Battles Japanese Robot

CHEAT SHEET
At Japan’s National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation on Thursday, President Obama played soccer with a Japanese robot from Honda. The robot, which was about the height of a 10-year-old, kicked a soccer ball to the president, who trapped it with his feet. The visit to the museum was to highlight the recent renewal of a 10-year collaboration between the two countries in the sciences. After kicking the ball with the robot, the president told students, “We saw some truly amazing robots—although I have to say the robots were a little scary. They were too lifelike. They were amazing.”