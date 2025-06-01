50 Cent Plans to Nuke Diddy’s Chances at a Pardon

50 Cent, who has spent much of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial trolling his longtime nemesis online, now wants to do whatever he can to ensure President Donald Trump doesn’t pardon the disgraced mogul.

On Friday, despite telling reporters that he hasn’t spoken to Diddy in years, the president declined to rule out the possibility of his issuing a pardon should the rapper’s current trial result in a conviction.

While nobody has asked Trump to consider a pardon, he explained that some people are “close to asking” him about it. If they did, he added, he would “look at the facts” before making a decision.

Responding to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked about the president’s relationship with Diddy—he once called Diddy a “good friend” during an episode of The Apprentice—Trump shared that the pair had not spoken in years, adding that he’d read some “nasty statements in the paper” from Combs after Trump announced his decision to enter politics.

Haunted by the mere thought of Combs being pardoned, rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram, sharing a video of Trump’s response to Doocy and adding, “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”

In a follow-up post made several hours later, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, said, “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

While Jackson had previously spoken about turning down seven figures to appear at a Trump campaign stop, upon his successful reelection, Jackson posted two photos of himself with Trump to Instagram with the caption, “I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s---.”

Trump and Jackson have both been mentioned during the course of Combs’ trial, with a former assistant of Combs’ revealing that the Trump International Hotel in New York was one of Combs’ favorite hotels.

In addition, Combs’ former manager testified that Combs had said to him, regarding his beef with Jackson, “I don’t like all that back and forth… I like guns.“ In response, Jackson made a post on Instagram where he joked about not feeling safe, writing, “Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe 😔 LOL.” He also joked about having to “lay low” in order to hide from Combs, who is in prison as the trial continues.

Jackson is currently producing a docuseries for Netflix about the allegations made against Combs, which include charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He also faces a bevy of civil lawsuits for sexual harassment, including one from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused Combs of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse, as well as blowing up musician Kid Cudi’s car.