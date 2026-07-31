Rap Superstar Targets Trump in Profane New Diss Track

Cardi B’s first song of the year has arrived, and the rapper used her comeback to fire off a pointed shot at the president.

The rapper—whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar—released her new single “Ah Ha” on Friday, produced by DJ SwanQo, as an anthem of defiance aimed at her critics, including a blunt message directed at President Donald Trump, 80.

In the track, which celebrates female independence and success while taking aim at her haters, Cardi B, 33, raps: “I’ll give a ho exactly what she want in this b---h / Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this b---h, f--- him.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cardi B performs during halftime between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The bar comes as little surprise given Cardi B’s long history of speaking out about her political views. The rapper has repeatedly clashed with Trump allies online, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), turning social media into a battleground over the administration’s policies.

Last month, she even blamed Trump for bringing “dark energy” to Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs—the only game the Knicks dropped in the series and the only one attended by the president.

In February, the I Like It singer told fans at a concert in California that she would “jump” any ICE agents who might be in the crowd at her show. The comments prompted the official Department of Homeland Security account to reshare a TMZ article about the incident, adding the caption: “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” a reference to allegations from the rapper’s past.

Cardi B then fired back at the Trump administration’s agency, accusing DHS and the broader administration of avoiding accountability over the unreleased files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was also a longtime associate of Trump.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?” she wrote.

The singer also denounced cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and told lower-income voters that Trump “was never for y’all poor motherf---ers.” She also appeared at a Democratic rally and wrote a heartfelt Instagram post following Kamala Harris’s loss in the 2024 presidential election.

The rapper supported Kamala Harris in 2024. MIKE COPPOLA

When election results showed Trump had defeated Harris in 2024, Cardi B voiced her frustration on X. In a since-deleted video, the rapper appeared to criticize red states, saying: “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes. That’s what I’mma say.”

Cardi B’s stance puts her at odds with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, who has taken a very different approach to the Trump administration. The Swalla singer has been increasingly supportive of the president and his allies since they returned to office for a second term.

The two rappers have been locked in a long-running feud since 2017, separate from their political differences.

Nicki Minaj has made no secret of her support for MAGA. Instagram

That rivalry even spilled into the political arena in December, when Vice President JD Vance, 41, appeared to show his support for Minaj, 43, writing on X: “Nicki > Cardi.” Cardi responded with a sarcastic: “I’m sooo famous,” brushing off the perceived slight from the seemingly rap-loving Vance.

Cardi’s latest single marks her first release since her 2025 album Am I The Drama? dropped in September last year. Promoting the track on Instagram, she wrote: “Go run it up in the clubs… the weddings.. the funerals!!!”