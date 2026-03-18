‘Daily Show’ Has a Field Day With MAGA’s ‘Micropenis’ War

A bizarre MAGA civil war broke out last week between Megyn Kelly and Fox News host Mark Levin, and as The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper says, “it’s not a good look for President Trump to have his followers fighting so publicly over their micropenises.”

The MAGA camp has divided itself amid President Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East, with a battle between the two conservative commentators taking a particularly NSFW turn.

Conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly has been fiercely critical of the U.S.-Israel war in Iran. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“As you can imagine, the quality of an internal MAGA debate is highly intellectual,” Klepper quipped on the late-night show. The social media conflict began after Levin, 68, called Kelly a “emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck” after she criticized the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

In turn, Kelly, 55, escalated tensions drastically. She accused Levin of being unable to withstand debate with a woman because of his “micropenis.”

Megyn Kelly/X

After displaying this exchange, The Daily Show host mocked, “Feels like I’m back at the Oxford Debate Club. ‘Be it resolved that d--k be tiny.’”

Klepper had a field day with the ensuing saga, which has sucked in President Donald Trump and some of the most prominent conservative voices. Kelly was supported by Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on social media, “I wholeheartedly support Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a micropenis.”

The president defended conservative talk-show host Mark Levin, who has staunchly supported Trump's attacks in Iran. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the president, 79, vehemently defended Levin in a rant on Truth Social, calling the anchor “Tough, Strong, and Brilliant.”

While Trump did not name Kelly explicitly, he managed to throw in some insults, writing, “He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country. When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose “sway” is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish."

Kelly, in response, declared on X that Levin “ran crying to Daddy.”

“Now, it’s obviously not fair to accuse Mark Levin of running to Daddy about his micropenis, although I imagine having a micropenis makes the running a lot easier,” Klepper quipped. “Totally unrelated, but in high school, I was the slowest guy in gym class.”

The Daily Show host pointed out that “at no point did Trump deny the micropenis allegations.”

“Not exactly the full-throated defense you want!” he said.

MAGA has divided itself over President Donald Trump's war in Iran. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Klepper continued to point out that this ongoing digital war between the MAGA cohort is taking place while America is at the helm of a war.

“I’m sorry, are we at war?” he asked. “You’re tweeting about your buddy’s micropenis. Was FDR taking time out of his fireside chats to be like, ‘Anyway, that’s how D-Day went. Now, if I may say a few words about whether my friend Zachary has a chode.’”

“Can conservatives, please just stay focused on the actual war?” Klepper asked, exasperated.

“With all this talk about penises, we’re losing sight of the real reason we attacked Iran, which is... now that I think about it, we never got an answer to that, actually. And believe me, I’ve been searching for one harder than Mark Levin’s urologist,” Klepper added, getting in yet another jab at the conservative TV host.

Levin, who is staunchly pro-Israel, has passionately supported U.S. intervention in the Middle East. “I believe the Iranian regime is a direct threat to the United States, Israel, and the free world,” he wrote on X on Mar. 16.

Kelly, a formerly steadfast Trump supporter, is part of a growing fraction of MAGA that views the war in Iran unfavorably. The independent podcaster has ripped into her former Fox News colleagues for supporting the war, while sounding the alarm on the deaths of U.S. service members and U.S.-Israeli strikes on a children’s school in Iran. Conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Nick Fuentes have voiced fierce criticism against the president and his administration over the war.