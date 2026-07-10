MAGA Melts Down Over Justin Trudeau’s Katy Perry Dance Video

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proved he continues to live rent-free in conservatives’ minds after making a surprise appearance in his pop-star girlfriend’s TikTok music video.

MAGA is currently freaking out after the former politician made a cameo in Katy Perry’s teaser for her latest single, “Watch It Burn,” which she released on June 25. The singer, 41, posted a video of herself, Trudeau, and others hopping around and dancing to the boppy beat.

“Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck,” Perry captioned the video.

Trudeau, 54, is present for mere seconds, but his cameo has made waves online among MAGA posters.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dance to her latest song. TikTok/@katyperry

A self-proclaimed “America First” account, @OneBadDude_ called the couple “a pair of idiots” in a video posted on X.

Conservative @ianmiles wrote, “Katy Perry is 41 years old. She’s dressed like a child while Justin Trudeau jumps around with her like a child with ADHD,” while @JebraFaushay called the couple “pure cringe.”

The publication “Real America’s Voice” posted a video mocking Trudeau’s dance, with the caption, “🤣 Does this work? Fmr. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau seems to be having his career in REVERSE.”

MAGA is in hysterics over the joyful video of Perry, Trudeau, and her team members dancing. X/@jeweltoneslive

Prominent MAGA commentator Joey Mannarino–who was barred from entering the U.K. on the grounds that his presence is “not conducive to the public good”–also lashed out at the video, calling Trudeau “a raging homosexual.”

Trudeau’s relationship with Perry has become a fixation for conservatives since the couple first went public.

Trump's supporters have become obsessed with former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's new romantic relationship with Katy Perry. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Trudeau and Perry launched their relationship on social media in December 2025, but had been linked for months beforehand. Perry has since called her boyfriend “the love of my life.”

MAGA’s hysteria was immediately mocked by the left. On X, political commentator and Trump critic Brian Krassenstein noted, “MAGA Americans are melting down because Justin Trudeau decided to be in his girlfriend Katy Perry’s music video. They just don’t understand the concept of supporting the ones they love.”

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry went public with their relationship in December 2025. Manny Carabel/WireImage

Another X user echoed the sentiment, writing in response, “The way Trudeau living rent-free in their heads just for being a supportive boyfriend is wild. They really cant handle seeing him happy and stress-free while they busy being triggered over a 2-second cameo.”

Fans on TikTok were much more welcoming, embracing Trudeau’s 2-second appearance in his girlfriend’s post.

“I love seeing Trudaddy jumping around, looking all lovestruck at Katy💕🥰,” wrote one fan. “The way he looks at her 😭🥹,” another commented, with a screenshot of the couple.

“I love seeing our old prime minister having the time of his life. 🥰,” wrote a follower. “Pretty sure I spotted a very happy former Prime Minister of Canada bounce behind you,” another user wrote. “He deserves to be happy...”