Martha Stewart Gets Unlikely Support From MAGA Villain

Martha Stewart’s comments about Meghan Markle have earned her some MAGA support.

Trump loyalist and SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly gave Stewart her enthusiastic support on Thursday’s episode of her eponymous show, after Stewart alleged that Meghan Markle gossiped with dinner party guests about her and Prince Harry’s latest visit with King Charles.

“Martha doesn’t spew s--t,” Kelly said, “She gives it straight.”

Kelly said Stewart was "sharp as a tack" after the mogul slammed Meghan Markle. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The host, who regularly targets female celebrities on her show, makes a frequent focus out of Markle, even going so far as to “parody” the Duchess’ Netflix series With Love, Meghan. She slammed the discontinued series as “stupid” on Thursday, while praising Stewart, 85, for her subtle digs at Markle.

Stewart told People earlier this month, “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California.”

Stewart has shaded Markle's foray into the homemaking space several times. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“She had just gotten back from the palace,” Stewart continued. “I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”

The former royals reunited with King Charles III on July 10, when he met both his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for the first time. Stewart’s comments drew backlash to Markle, as critics slammed her for “gossiping” about the meeting. A source later told People that Stewart’s account of the evening was “untrue.”

“I sat next to Meghan at the dinner party, and this account of what happened is simply untrue,” the source said. “Meghan didn’t talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time.” They added, “Meghan has always been a fan of Martha’s and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner.”

A source told People that Stewart's claim that Markle was dishing about her visit to England was "untrue." Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

During the interview, Stewart also made a dig at Markle’s career shift toward homemaking and lifestyle: “If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.”

The former royal shifted focus to her lifestyle brand. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Those were hardly the first shady mentions Stewart’s made of Markle. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle last July, she told that site shortly after the premiere of Markle’s homemaking show, “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about.” She added, “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.”

Kelly praised Stewart for the digs on Thursday, calling her “sharp as a tack.”

Stewart and the combative conservative commentator may share a dislike of Markle, but likely little else when it comes to politics. Kelly spends a chunk of her airtime praising Trump, while Stewart endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.