Michelle Obama Watches Your Fave Trashy Reality TV Shows

Turns out, Michelle Obama is a Bravo super fan.

In the latest episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson—a podcast from the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground—the former first lady revealed her love for reality TV. Specifically, The Real Housewives franchise.

The topic came up during a conversation with guests Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, co-hosts of the pop culture podcast Las Culturistas.

“This is where I want to educate my brother and even my husband, who will be listening,” Obama said. “Culture is king. They razz me about my love of reality TV and The Real Housewives, but I watch it all.”

When Yang and Rogers asked Obama to name her current favorites, she gave one rather surprising answer: Next Gen NYC.

For those who haven’t seen it yet, Next Gen NYC follows the lives of Gen Z twenty-somethings, most of whom are the nepo babies of Real Housewives stars, as they navigate life in the big city.

“I watched the first two episodes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re starting the babies off early,’” she joked.

Yes, it’s true. Michelle Obama officially knows that Georgia McCann doesn’t wash her hands after using the bathroom. Big things are happening in pop culture.

There is even a chance Obama knows that Kandi Burruss, former cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and mother of Next Gen NYC star, Riley Burruss, once riffed off her iconic line: “When they go low, we go high.”