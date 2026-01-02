Nicole Kidman is ‘Looking Forward’ to 2026 Amid Divorce

Actress Nicole Kidman shared a positive message looking into the new year, months after announcing her divorce from rocker Keith Urban.

Kidman, 58, brought in 2026 with her two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The A-list actress posted an Instagram story of the trio, captioning it “looking forward into 2026 xx.”

The message comes amid her ongoing divorce from Urban, 58. The couple was married for 19 years. Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30, 2025, in a court in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple was raising their two children. She cited “irreconcilable differences.” The two had been living apart since the beginning of last summer.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A source told People that Kidman wanted to spend the holiday season at home in Australia. “Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas. This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall,” the source said. “She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home. She’s very excited.”

Nicole Kidman's Instagram story, posted on January 1, 2026. Screenshot via Instagram

The insider revealed to People that Kidman is feeling positive going into the new year. “She’s been super positive and focused on things that she’s grateful for. And there are so many! She feels very blessed.”

In November, the magazine reported that while Kidman’s daughters live with the award-winning actress, they are also spending time with their father.