Seth Meyers Reveals Trick to Keep Sleepy Trump Awake

Seth Meyers has suggested a novel way to help wake up Donald Trump when the 80-year-old president falls asleep in public.

During Wednesday’s edition of Late Night, Meyers ridiculed Trump for bombing during his flop White House Correspondents’ Association dinner speech, as well as being heckled by someone shouting “pedophile protector” just days later during a visit to Michigan.

“I have to assume things went more smoothly during the funeral for his friend, Lindsey Graham,” Meyers added, before playing multiple clips showing Trump with his eyes closed and appearing to nod off during Tuesday’s service.

Donald Trump claims he is just resting his eyes when he is seemingly nodding off during public events. YouTube/Late Night

“Look, I don’t know if he nodded off or not, but he definitely looks like he’s fighting sleep hard. He looks like me after I’ve had three White Claws at the beach,” Meyers said.

“And look, I get that running the country is an exhausting job, but you’re not sleeping enough, bro. You need to get eight hours instead of reposting AI slop at 3 a.m. What can we do to keep you awake? Should we have that heckler follow you around just to wake you up whenever your eyes close?”

Meyers then played an edited clip showing Trump seemingly falling asleep during a Cabinet meeting while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is talking.

Audio of the Michigan heckler yelling “pedophile protector” was played over the top, at which point the president jolts himself back awake.

Trump, who is on course to be the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, has a worrying habit of falling asleep during public events.

The president’s tendency to stay up all night is clearly evident in Trump’s prolific social media posting, with him frequently staying up until 2 or 3 a.m. to share deranged Truth Social updates.

The Daily Beast previously reported on a concerning trend in how often the 80-year-old posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., finding that there were only five days in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.

Elsewhere, Meyers also joked about how Fox News host Sean Hannity complained that people painted Graham as a “warmonger” while giving a eulogy at the South Carolina Republican’s funeral.

“I’ve heard that false criticism a lot. It’s not true. The truth was the opposite,” Hannity said.

“Yeah, I don’t know where people get this idea that Lindsey Graham was a warmonger, that he loved war, that he never saw a war he didn’t like,” Meyers said. “It’s ludicrous and offensive, and it’s certainly not something the president would say at this exact same funeral.”

Meyers then played a section from Trump’s own eulogy for Graham, where he described the senator as “extremely hawkish” who “never saw a war he didn’t like.”

Lindsey Graham was one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump’s war in Iran in Congress. Reuters

Meyers added that Trump’s remarks arrived “literally less than 20 minutes” before Hannity spoke.

“So when Hannity said, ‘I’ve heard that false criticism a lot,’ he meant 18 minutes ago at this podium from the president of the United States,” Meyers added.