‘South Park’ Reveals Official Name Change to Humiliate Trump

South Park is heeding Donald Trump’s executive order, according to a new announcement from Comedy Central.

The show will now officially be called South America, according to a press release announcing its Season 29 premiere date as next Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA,” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement. “We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount—a Skydance Capitulation.”

The change comes after Trump signed the order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America last month—and follows South Park’s brutal take on the president, his administration, and his billionaire buddies in Season 28.

The series just won its fifth Emmy award. Comedy Central

It also follows the series’ fifth Emmy win on Sunday for Outstanding Animated Series, which show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone used as yet another way to humiliate Trump—announcing the win with a graphic showing Trump, pants down, holding the Emmy award.