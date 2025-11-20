What Trump Really Thinks of ‘South Park’ Savaging: Scaramucci

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci revealed exactly what President Donald Trump thinks about being the butt of so many South Park jokes over the years in the latest episode of The Daily Beast Podcast.

“They hate the satire,” Scaramucci told The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles. ”Trump does not find it funny, trust me.”

Most recently, the show featured a graphic sex scene between Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Earlier in the season, it showed Trump in bed with Satan himself.

South Park upped the ante in a recent episode when it depicted Trump and Vance having sex in the Lincoln Bedroom. Comedy Central

Scaramucci and Coles were discussing a quote from South Park co-creator Trey Parker; when asked about its pivot to more explicitly political content, Parker told The New York Times, “It’s not that we got all political. It’s that politics became pop culture.”

Scaramucci pushed back on Parker’s claim, calling it a “cop out.” ”He’s trying to give you an alibi,” Scaramucci argued. ”He’s going after Trump with South Park because he hates Trump.”

“He’s trying to expose through humor the hypocrisy and the meanness and the viciousness, but then also this like crazy Christian orthodoxy that doesn’t fit with the lifestyle, right?”

Scaramucci went on to explain why Trump hasn’t retaliated against Parker and Matt Stone in the same way he went after CBS News, considering both are owned by Paramount.

“They want to control the news, and they care less about the satire,” Scaramucci said. ”They want to control the news. No, they hate the satire. No, Trump does not find it funny, trust me. He hates it. But his attitude is he wants to go after the news.”

”If they’re putting him on 60 Minutes and they’ve muted all of these left-leaning journalists that attack him, that’s OK. And if they’ve got some joker making animation videos of him and Vance in bed with each other—which was really funny by the way—what’s the big deal? You know what I mean?”

South Park opened its 27th season with an episode featuring Trump in a lover's quarrel with Satan himself. Comedy Central

Previous reports have cited administration officials who described the president as “seething” over the “childish attack” in the season 27 premiere that showed him canoodling with Satan.

A spokesperson for the White House said at the time, “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end—for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

”This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," they continued. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The president himself has not publicly responded to Parker and Stone. Others in Trump’s orbit who have been skewered by the program have attempted to get in on the joke, particularly Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who initially lashed out at the show for its “lazy” and “petty” depiction of her but ended up using it to encourage people to join ICE.

Trump supporter Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also attempted to lean in to the joke by changing her profile picture on X to that of her cartoon counterpart, leading many to wonder if she even realized she was being made fun of.