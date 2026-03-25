‘Spider-Man’ Movie Sets Huge Record Long Before Premiere

Months away from its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already shattering records.

The trailer for the latest film in the Spider-Man franchise has become the first film trailer to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. Entertainment data provider WaveMetrix found that the Brand New Day trailer, released on March 17 by Sony, has now accumulated 1.1 billion views, now holding the spot for the biggest movie trailer in history.

The "Spider-Man" franchise has broken records in its Tom Holland era. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

The trailer also garnered 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest trailer debut for either a film or a video game.

Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine previously held the record for a film trailer debut, acquiring 365 million views in a day when it released in 2024.

The upcoming film will take place four years after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Audiences flocked to catch a preview of the Marvel film, which follows 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the 2026 addition to the Spider-Man universe, Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya as his ex-flame MJ.

Zendaya and Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and have reportedly been engaged since 2024. She was recently spotted wearing a gold wedding band, fueling rumors that the two are already married.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The couple is joined by a star-studded cast in their latest Marvel flick: Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Off the heels of the previous film, Brand New Day will chronicle a world that has forgotten about the existence of Peter Parker, who now anonymously protects New York City. His DNA has also evolved, expanding his abilities as Spider-Man and allowing him to create webs the way Tobey Maguire’s edition of the character could.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the new film, having previously collaborated with Marvel for 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also created the studio’s adventure-comedy series Wonder Man, which was released on Disney+ in January.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters on July 31.

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