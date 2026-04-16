Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Gloats as Romance Goes Public

FOR THE GRAM

The “Euphoria” actress shared a picture with her beau for the first time on Instagram.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend is feeling “lucky” after the star made things Instagram official on Wednesday.

Sweeney, 28, posted a cozy snap of herself with talent manager-turned-music producer Scotter Braun, 44, on her Instagram Stories that showed them smiling for the camera at Euphoria’s Season three premiere. Braun reshared the photo to his own Stories with the caption, “Lucky bastard.”

According to People, the couple left the premiere hand in hand last Tuesday. They’ve been dating since September 2025, according to the site, which reports they met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding in June.

Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney
Braun reacted to Sweeney's post on Wednesday. Scooter Braun/Instagram

The social media moment comes after the star ended her engagement with longtime boyfriend of seven years, businessman Jonathan Davino, last March. Sweeney broke out and rose to fame on Euphoria in 2019, after which she cultivated her sex symbol persona in between seasons before reprising her role as Cassie for the show’s long-awaited third season.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
A source told People in December that the couple was "getting serious." XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Sweeney also garnered more attention for becoming the center of cultural discourse following her jeans campaign with American Eagle, which emphasized her blond hair, blue-eyed “genes,” leading to accusations of promoting eugenics. She became a MAGA favorite amid the backlash, which also exposed that she was a registered republican. Donald Trump declared her the “hottest” at the time.

Sweeney only briefly commented on the president’s attention by calling it “surreal.”

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Sweeney rose to fame after starring as Cassie in "Euphoria." XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Braun is known for discovering preteen Justin Bieber and managing the careers of Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more. He’s also known for his public feud with Taylor Swift in 2019, following his acquisition of her former music label, which gave him ownership of her masters. He left day-to-day management to focus on producing in 2024, following a mass exodus of high-profile artists from his clientele. The following year, Swift ultimately purchased her content, reportedly with Braun’s help.

A source told People in December that Sweeney and Braun were “getting serious.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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