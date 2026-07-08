‘The View’ Host Demands McConnell Get on FaceTime

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t understand why someone won’t just FaceTime Mitch McConnell.

The hosts of The View discussed the rampant speculation about the Kentucky senator’s health on Wednesday, during which Goldberg called out the lawmaker’s team for not making it “crystal clear” that he is well enough to continue to serve.

“Rumors are swirling over the health of Senator Mitch McConnell, who has not been seen publicly or heard from since he was rushed to the hospital on June 14th,” she told viewers.

“But Republican officials and conservative media figures like Scott Jennings insist all is well with him,” Goldberg continued. “Don’t they need to make things crystal clear? They put Biden under the microscope, so is this not another thing we should do? Why don’t they just FaceTime him? And if you don’t know how to FaceTime him, get somebody young to show you what to do!” she quipped.

Reports indicate that McConnell may have suffered a heart attack at his home in Washington, D.C., on June 14, according to a 911 call obtained by independent journalist Desirée Townsend. In the audio, first responders were alerted to “CPR in progress” due to “cardiac arrest.” The Republican senator has not been seen or heard from publicly since.

His team, helmed by top aide Terry Carmack, who is set to make over $226,000 this year, has also offered little information.

After days of questions, Elaine Chao, 76, wife of McConnell, 84, finally issued a statement about McConnell’s condition on Tuesday. She defended her trip to China during his health episode, saying his condition “did not warrant an immediate return” to the U.S.

The long-awaited statement came hours after conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings claimed on air that he had spoken with the senator by phone. Jennings’ claim draws more scrutiny the longer McConnell does not appear to the public.

Getting the senator on a video call “would shut everybody up,” Goldberg said on Wednesday. She admitted the seemingly simple move may still leave some room for continued speculation, however, since “Then we would all say, ‘How do we know it’s not AI?’”

Still, Goldberg insisted, “A lot of people on both sides of the aisle are saying, ‘What the hell, we need more transparency with this.’”