O’Donnell Signs Book Deal

Read it at MediaBistro
Looks like Christine O’Donnell thinks the Tea Party revolution will be published, not televised. Delware’s Tea Party queen signed a book deal with St. Martin’s Press, with a planned publication date of August 2011. St. Martin’s Press said the book will be about O’Donnell’s political beliefs, as well as her ascent to fame as a Tea Party favorite that beat a veteran Delaware favorite. In a statement, O’Donnell said the 2010 midterm were the beginning of the “revolution,” and she plans on "making my book one of the revolution’s catalysts."