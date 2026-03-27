Of Course Trump Has No Room for Treaties

The White House Treaty Room has a deep history. Presidents Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, and William McKinley used it as their Cabinet Room—McKinley signed the peace protocol ending the Spanish-American War at its cabinet table in 1898. Who knows what he would have made of a Diet Coke button.

John F. Kennedy sat at the same table in 1963 and signed the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a document that, however imperfect, acknowledged that nuclear war between two superpowers would be catastrophic for everyone involved.

President George W. Bush used the room in October 2001 to start the “Enduring Freedom” war in Afghanistan after 9/11. And Joe Biden went there in April 2021 to announce the end of the 20-year conflict in the country.

But Donald Trump? He wants to tear it apart to create a knock-off Super 8 hotel guest room with its own bathroom. Of course he does.

President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 26, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He gold-plates the East Room. He gilds the Oval Office. He bulldozes the East Wing to build a $400 million ballroom. The “builder-in-chief,” as Trump’s spokesperson calls him, has “an extraordinary eye for detail and design,” after all.

That’s the same eye that conceived the bankrupt Trump Taj Mahal. It won’t be long until he turns the East Room, where seven presidents have lain in repose, into a full-fledged casino, with Pete Hegseth and Markwayne Mullin as blackjack dealers, and Kristi Noem as a cocktail waitress.

Because if you’ve only maintained a passing interest, you understand by now that Trump, while bloodthirsty for a Nobel Peace Prize, doesn’t just abandon diplomacy, he tears it apart just like he’s doing to the White House itself.

Trump is a man with a documented compulsion to obliterate every treaty he touches, whether that treaty is written on parchment or plastered on a wall. The Paris Climate Agreement? Demolished. The Iran nuclear deal? Razed. The Trans-Pacific Partnership? Wrecked.

He’s also deconstructed the United States’ relationships with the World Health Organization, the UN Human Rights Council, and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In one remarkable January 2026 sweep that barely registered above the noise, the Trump administration pulled the United States out of 66 international bodies simultaneously, including the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, UN Women, and other humanitarian and environmental organizations.

So Trump turning his wrecking balls toward renovating the Treaty Room seems like a natural progression. He isn’t making a decorating decision, rather a philosophical statement. When you’ve already ripped up the treaties, why would you need the room? Particularly if it has anything to do with history.

Carved in the marble fireplace mantel in the White House State Dining Room (which Trump will surely turn into a McDonald’s given time) is what’s referred to as the “Adams Blessing.” After he became the first president to move into the White House while it was still under construction, Adams—who clearly never saw Trump coming—wrote to his wife: “I Pray Heaven To Bestow The Best Of Blessings On This House And All that shall hereafter Inhabit it. May none but Honest and Wise Men ever rule under this Roof.”

It’s only really surprising that Trump hasn’t put a MAGA bumper sticker over the inscription.

The past forty-five presidents—give or take a couple on occasion, sure—have had appropriate reverence for the sanctity of the White House, and of its role in global diplomacy and statescraft. You would hope Trump to—maybe—feel the gravity of the Treaty Room, too; to be moved by the weight of history, and to lower his voice in the presence of something larger than himself.

But that “maybe” is foolish.

Because to him, there is nothing larger than himself. History, as it was to every one of his predecessors, is not a source of humility for Donald Trump.

The systematic dismantling of America’s international commitments is part and parcel of Trump’s errant and erratic foreign policy. His worldview holds that multilateral agreements are for suckers and losers, that alliances are money-making schemes, that the postwar international order is an affront to America’s greatness.

President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 26, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The institutions that American presidents and statesmen spent the better part of a century building—the WTO, NATO partnerships, climate frameworks, arms control agreements—are, in Trump’s telling, as inconvenient and useless as a $10 bill with Scott Bessent’s signature.

The removal of the Treaty Room—because that’s what it would be—and the torching of US participation in international bodies are what Trump “feels in his bones.” One happens with a sledgehammer and a contractor. The other happens with an executive order and a Truth Social post.

Because of Trump, the infrastructure of global cooperation, painstakingly built, brick by brick, after World War II, is developing cracks. Its delicate structure is fracturing, and it could very well fall into rubble. And in the White House, Trump is drawing up plans to wipe away a room where nations once came to make their promises to each other.

Kennedy, the story goes, was fond of the Treaty Room’s quiet. He’d retreat there in the evenings to read, to think, to feel the accumulated presence of consequential decisions made in that space.

Trump, predictably, feels nothing of the sort. He’s the man whiling away the night hours raging at cable news, after all. He sees square footage. He sees an opportunity for a renovation that will, no doubt, be described as the most beautiful renovation in the history of renovations.