‘Office’ Star David Koechener Arrested for Alleged DUI, Hit-and-Run

Read it at TMZ
David Koechner, known for his roles in The Office and the Anchorman films, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley, California. Koechner, 59, was arrested on Friday afternoon after officers received a call about an erratic driver. When they arrived, Koechner was given a field sobriety test and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a street sign. Koechner’s upcoming comedy tour is slated to begin on Jan. 6, and it’s unclear if the recent DUI arrest will have any effect on the tour.