    1

    ‘Office’ Star David Koechener Arrested for Alleged DUI, Hit-and-Run

    NYE IN JAIL

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Rich Polk

    David Koechner, known for his roles in The Office and the Anchorman films, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley, California. Koechner, 59, was arrested on Friday afternoon after officers received a call about an erratic driver. When they arrived, Koechner was given a field sobriety test and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a street sign. Koechner’s upcoming comedy tour is slated to begin on Jan. 6, and it’s unclear if the recent DUI arrest will have any effect on the tour.

