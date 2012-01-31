Officials: Iran Willing to Attack U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. intelligence officials said in a report Tuesday that Iran is increasingly willing to attack on U.S. soil in response to American threats. National intelligence director James Clapper said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington was evidence of a new boldness in response to U.S. actions that Iran believes undermine its security. The assessment, part of an annual overview of America’s most serious security concerns, is another strain in the tense relationship between Washington and Iran at a time when many suspect Israel may be planning a preemptive attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities with tacit U.S. support.