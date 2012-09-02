Ohio a Stumbling Block for Mitt

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Mitt Romney may have to win Ohio—and the president’s reelection team is determined not to let him. Most maps of the Republican nominee’s road to the White House require a win in Ohio, and so his campaign has cranked up efforts in the state, increasing advertising funds and stump stops during the Labor Day weekend. “It’s possible to win without Ohio,” said the head of Romney’s campaign in Ohio, Sen. Rob Portman. “But I wouldn’t want to risk it.” While Romney and Obama look about even nationally, Obama leads in a number of states that have the power to decide the election in November.