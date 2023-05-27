Ohio Cop Accused of Taking Upskirt Video of Minor at Anime Convention

Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
Authorities have charged a police officer from Columbus, Ohio, for allegedly recording a video up the skirt of a minor at an anime convention in Illinois. Adam Nguyen, a 26-year-old cop, now faces potential prison time for charges of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Police first arrested Nguyen on May 21 at the convention center where he allegedly recorded the girl, located in Rosemont, Illinois. The Columbus Police Department placed him on administrative leave earlier this week.