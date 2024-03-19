Ohio GOP Candidate Accidentally Sends Concession Email Before Polls Close
‘DISREGARD’
Oops. The campaign for Derek Myers, a MAGA-loving House candidate in Ohio, accidentally issued a concession statement four hours before polls closed in the state on Tuesday. “Tonight did not go as we had hoped, but as we know, this race is decided in the primary,” the email read. “I want to give my congratulations to the Congressman-elect. I’m looking forward to uniting behind him and working with him to get President Trump re-elected to the White House and evicting Joe Biden.” The statement was also accompanied by a pre-recorded concession speech in which Myers declares, “As I’ve told everyone on the campaign trail, ‘I’m in my 30s and if I don’t win this race, that’s OK—because I’ve got 30 or 50 more years left.’” The Myers campaign retracted the premature announcement about 10 minutes later, subject line: “DISREGARD CONCESSION EMAIL.” In a followup statement on X, Myers explained that two emails had been prepared for the evening, one declaring victory and the other conceding. “The concession email was sent in error as it was being loaded into the media distribution portal, as a draft, in the event of a loss,” he said. “Accidentally, the ‘send now’ button was clicked instead of ‘draft.’”