Ohio State Settles With Seven More Survivors in Richard Strauss Sex Abuse Cases
‘RESTORATIVE JUSTICE’
Seven more survivors have reached settlements with Ohio State University in cases stemming from sexual abuse at the hands of ex-university doctor Richard Strauss, the university announced Friday. That brings the total number of survivors who reached settlements to nearly 300, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Those seven were paid about $247,000 total, according to a university press release, and the university has doled out more than $60 million altogether on the Strauss cases. “We continue to work toward restorative justice for survivors. This doctor’s conduct was abhorrent, and we are grateful for the survivors’ strength and courage,” Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson said in a statement. The settlements allow plaintiffs to discuss the abuse they endured, but prohibit them from taking further action against the university.