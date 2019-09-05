CHEAT SHEET
Ohio Woman Caught With Baby in Carry-On Bag Charged With Human Trafficking
An Ohio woman who attempted to hide a 6-day-old baby inside her carry-on while boarding a flight out of the Philippines has been arrested and charged with human trafficking, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Erin Talbot, 43, allegedly took the newborn from a young Filipino mother before attempting to board a Detroit-bound flight Wednesday from Ninoy Aquino International Airport with the child in her bag. Authorities said Talbot, who has five children, was able to pass through the airport’s immigration center but was intercepted at the boarding gate.
“There was really an intention to hide the baby,” immigration official Grifton Medina said in court Thursday. Talbot allegedly first said she was the baby’s aunt, but was unable to produce a passport, boarding pass, or government permits for the baby, airport officials said. She later handed officials an affidavit, allegedly from the baby’s mother, that she claimed gave the 43-year-old consent to travel with the baby. The papers had not been signed by the mother. The National Bureau of Investigation said Thursday charges were filed against her for human trafficking, child abuse, kidnapping and illegal detention.