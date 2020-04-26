Oklahoma City Scientist Missing Since Tuesday, Car Found in Park

An Oklahoma scientist has been missing since Tuesday—and authorities found her car abandoned in a park. Leslie Driskill, a 34-year-old mom, is a long-distance runner who manages clinical trials at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She was last seen leaving work on Monday night and spoke with a co-worker on Tuesday morning but has not been heard from since. According to the OKCM Search & Rescue Team, her vehicle was found in Will Rogers Park in Oklahoma City. Driskill has run 30 marathons, including one when she was 7 months pregnant.