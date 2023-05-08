Oklahoma Guv Defends Cutting PBS for ‘Indoctrinating’ Kids
WAR ON ELMO
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt doubled down Monday on his decision to defund Oklahoma’s PBS station, accusing the Sesame Street airer of indoctrinating children. “You know, the big, big question is why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up or compete with the private sector and run television stations?” Stitt said Monday to Fox News Digital. “And then when you go through all of the programing that’s happening and the indoctrination and over-sexualization of our children, it’s just really problematic, and it doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values.” Stitt vetoed a bill last week that would have funded the network through 2026. If the state legislature doesn’t override it, Oklahoma’s PBS station will cease operating this year. The governor’s office has pointed to specific examples of content that it finds unacceptable, including gay characters in Work It Out Wombats! and Clifford the Big Red Dog.