Oklahoma State Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19
Three Oklahoma State University football players have tested positive for coronavirus shortly after returning to campus ahead of the NCAA-designated practice start date. The players are asymptomatic and will be quarantined. They were the only positive cases among more than 150 coaches, staff and student athletes who were tested.
The university is calling back student athletes in several waves. The three who tested positive were part of the first. The second wave, which had originally been scheduled to return June 4, has been pushed back to June 8 so a task force can care for those in the first wave who have already returned. The university planned to begin the waves two weeks ahead of the NCAA start date of June 15 to allow for the probability of needing to quarantine some players or staff.