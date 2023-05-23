Kansas School Principal Resigns After Student Racism Protests
‘CHALLENGING’
A Kansas school district on Monday announced the resignation of a high school principal in the wake of protests and a student walkout in connection with alleged racist incidents. Olathe South High School parents were told that Dr. Dale Longenecker would not be returning. “We recognize that this has been an especially challenging end of the school year for Olathe South and want to assure you that your administrative team and district leadership are committed to moving forward in the most productive way possible,” Olathe Public Schools wrote in a letter. Longenecker’s departure comes after students walked out of classrooms at the school last Friday in solidarity with a Black student who reported being racially abused by other students. Kirubel Solomon said he’d been subjected to slurs all semester and classmates had handed him a piece of metal engraved with the n-word. Protesting students demanded that Longenecker go.