‘BE FREE’
Olympic Gold Medalist Kerron Clement Comes Out as Gay
Olympic gold medalist Kerron Clement came out as gay in an interview with Out magazine published Friday, National Coming Out Day. Clement told the publication that he now felt “lighter” after he told his story. “I was tired of loving in the dark... I have been through what a lot of people have been through which is being afraid of being who you are,” he said. “I struggled with my sexuality for 17 years. Over time, as you get older, you care less. Now it’s time to just be yourself and be free. That’s what I’ve become, free.” The American track athlete won a silver and gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and another gold in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. He reportedly has long been an advocate for inclusion in sports and is a part of Nike’s BETRUE campaign—which honors Gilbert Baker, the creator of the rainbow flag. “Once you have that peace — and I have that peace — you can exhale,” he said.