Gymnast Gabby Douglas Qualifies for U.S. Champs in Comeback Bid

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas returned to competitive gymnastics after an eight-year break on Saturday, qualifying for the U.S. Championships with a solid comeback performance. The 28-year-old known as “the Flying Squirrel” for her daring routines on the uneven bars could now be on the road to score a spot on the American squad that will compete at the Olympics in Paris this summer, NBC News reported. At the American Classic in Katy, Texas, Douglas did well enough on the vault and balance beam to earn a ticket to champs for those events, even though she was the oldest competitor. She will have a shot at qualifying for a champs all-around spot when she competes at the Core Hydration Classic, in Hartford, Connecticut, next month. Douglas did not speak to reporters as she left the classic on Saturday.
