Ghislaine Maxwell currently winters at Camp Bryan, a minimum security prison in Texas, but is hoping to spend the summer in a more fashionable location. She recently petitioned the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to vacate her 2021 conviction for sex trafficking minors.

If allowed out, it’s unclear where Maxwell would live. She has previously resided in London, Paris, Palm Beach, and New York City. It was on the Upper East Side in the 1990s that Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein and the two bonded over shared interests: social climbing and exploiting young women.

Epstein provided the funding while Maxwell did the recruiting. Victims have testified that Maxwell trolled Florida spas looking to recruit teenagers to massage Epstein, reassuring high schoolers in her clipped British accent that nothing untoward would occur.

Despite her dark secrets, Maxwell used to revel in public attention. For decades, she attended society parties and charity events, all dolled up and camera-ready. Still, something was off. If clothes make the woman, then Maxwell’s outfits signaled she was making bad decisions. Very bad decisions. Criminally bad decisions.

There are a thousand reasons why Maxwell’s conviction should not be overturned—one for each of the estimated 1,200 victims of her cruelty.

But what of Maxwell’s crimes against fashion? Here are seven more eye-scratching examples why Maxwell must remain in government-issued gray sweats until July 2037.

1.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a screening of "Batman Forever" on June 13, 1995 in New York City. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Wearing a fringed and beaded jacket designed by Double D Ranch Wear, Maxwell is clearly cosplaying as a navy admiral—perhaps a nod to her friend Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was once an actual Vice-Admiral, until the title was recently stripped away.

Maxwell accessorized this 1995 look with a tiny red purse and a pedophile. That night, she and Epstein attended the premiere of Batman Forever. While most of the audience cheered on Val Kilmer in the title role, they probably rooted for Tommy Lee Jones’s Two-Face.

2.

Ghislane Maxwell attends a charity gala at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London on February 6, 2004. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Maxwell grinned broadly while attending a NSPCC charity gala in London in 2004. What is the NSPCC? It’s the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Perhaps Maxwell wore super-long sleeves to cover up her crossed fingers.

3.

Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured a hat by Philip Treacy t Bergdorf Goodman in New York City. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

The fascinator is ridiculous, but there’s nothing funny about Maxwell attending a 2003 party for the famed milliner Philip Treacy at Bergdorf Goodman. This is the same store where a jury determined that E. Jean Carroll was sexually assaulted by the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

4.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the opening of a designer boutique at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

At age 44, Maxwell arrived at the opening of a boutique dressed like a teenager in ripped jeans, a Missoni cardigan, yellow-tinted glasses and strappy sandals that were a size too small. Maybe she adopted the youthful look to be more appealing to Epstein. They say “dress for the job you want,” after all, and this outfit suggests Maxwell wanted to be a high schooler.

5.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage

Long after Epstein pleaded guilty to the prostitution of a minor, Maxwell snaked her way into Vanity Fair magazine’s 2014 Oscars party. That year, Twelve Years a Slave won three Oscars, including Best Picture. Here, Maxwell stands next to South African-born Elon Musk, who would go on to use his platforms X and Grok to promote conspiracies that have earned accusations of him trying to advance a white supremacist agenda.

6.

From left: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

We’ve all seen this photo, but we haven’t talked enough about the outfits. Note how the men wear suit jackets while the women bare a lot of skin. Here, Maxwell has opted for a fringed, denim halter top and matching denim pants—tacky even by Y2K standards.

The scene is Mar-a-Lago, February 2000. Prince Andrew is in the house, along with Michael Bolton. (Of the four men mentioned, Bolton is the only one who has not been accused of sexual assault. In fact, the Grammy award winner is a longtime advocate for victims of domestic violence.)

Just a few months after this photo was taken, Maxwell approached high schooler Virginia Giuffre, who was then working at the Mar-a-Lago spa, and offered her a job as a masseuse for Epstein. The vulnerable 16-year-old grew up to be an outspoken advocate for victims, calling out Maxwell as an “apex predator.” Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.

7.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends second annual Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art in New York City on February 28, 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 1996, Maxwell attended the second annual TriBeCa Ball, which raised money for The New York Academy of Art. The same year, artist Maria Farmer reported Maxwell and Epstein to the NYPD and FBI for sexual assault. More recently, Farmer offered this description of Maxwell: “I’ve never met a more predatory, terrifying human being in my entire life.”

In this photo, Maxwell’s outfit is fine, but the large cross on her necklace stands out. Back then, Maxwell may have been leaning into her mother’s Protestant upbringing. Twenty years later, in prison, she is reported to have embraced Judaism, the faith of her father.