Opponent Expertly Trolls MAGA Mayoral Candidate After Spelling Gaffe
CAN’T CATCH A BREAK
The neo-Nazi embracing, MAGA-loving, Pride-hating mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson added another gaffe to her repertoire on Wednesday, with an anonymous opponent trolling her after her campaign sent out a text blast with a misspelt link to a conservative voter guide. Instead of linking to the website williamson-families.org, the text linked to “williamsom-families.org.” One enterprising opponent purchased the wrongly spelt domain name and turned it into a website that prominently featured Hanson’s husband rocking only sandals and an American flag Speedo at a Pride parade. (Hanson first gained notoriety for vehemently opposing a Pride event in Franklin, Tennessee.) “So proud of my husband Tom at our Chicago Pride Festival,” the website read. “Bringing ‘conservative’ values to Franklin!” The troll job was first spotted by Phil Williams, of News Channel 5, who uncovered the 2008 Speedo pic last month. Franklin’s mayoral election, which has repeatedly grabbed national headlines for bizarre reasons, will wrap up on Oct. 24.