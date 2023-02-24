The Oral-B iO Is the Next Gen of Hi-tech Toothbrushes and My Smile’s Brighter Than Ever
MILLION DOLLAR SMILE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ever get done brushing and flossing and feel utterly disappointed at how your teeth look after? Like, still spotting tartar and gunk–woes me. My dental hygienist advised me to get an electric toothbrush, but I’ve been dragging my feet since I find them uncomfortable to use on my sensitive teeth and gums. However, I needed to ramp up my home dental care; I’m at the dentist so often, pretty sure my boss thinks it’s a codeword for ‘botox appointment,' which–by my furrowed brow, it is not.
So, I researched something to do the trick and found it in the mid-price range, highly rated Oral-B iO Series 5. The hi-tech, easy-to-use model appealed to me for a few reasons: great reviews, different modes (including two sensitive options), and interactive smart technology. The small, round head gets around my teeth nicely without pain; I love the different modes, as well as the prominent halo that turns green when I’m applying enough pressure. It also seems to keep a charge forever. The results? I’ve never seen my teeth so clean except after the professionals do it, and tooth stains are lighter already. I’m actually looking forward to seeing that hygienist now!
Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Free Shipping | Free Returns