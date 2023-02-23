WATCH: Cops Confiscate Still-Hot Handgun From Orlando Murder Suspect
‘WATCH OUT!’
Police body camera footage released Thursday shows the moment officers arrested Keith Moses, 19, a murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a woman Wednesday morning, then returning to the scene to kill a TV reporter and a nine-year-old girl just hours later. He also injured a news photographer and the girl’s mother in the second shooting, cops said. The new footage, released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, shows officers pulling up near Moses before approaching with guns drawn. One of the cops pushes him to the ground and handcuffs him, while Moses begins to scream “they’re killing me,” “let me go” and “I can’t breathe.” Another officer then grabs a knife and cuts open Moses’ pants leg around the knee, exposing a handgun. “Watch out,” one of them says, “it’s still hot.” Authorities identified the reporter as Spectrum News 13 employee Dylan Lyons, 24, and the nine-year-old who died as T’yonna Major. The 38-year-old-woman who also died in the first incident was also named Thursday as Natacha Augustin.