Oregon State University Warns Female Students Are Being Filmed Walking Around Campus and Posted to Porn Site

Authorities at Oregon State University have issued a campus-wide safety warning after dozens of videos of female students walking to class were posted to a porn site without their knowledge. “ It was a creepy misrepresentation of people without their permission,” Steve Clark, the university’s vice president of university relations, told local news outlet KATU on Friday. Clark said the school learned on Thursday morning that more than 50 videos showing clothed women on campus had turned up on PornHub. “The videos as I understand it were of people walking away from the person taking the video and literally it was someone’s backside, their butt,” he said. The videos had been taken down as of Friday morning, he said, and students have been warned to be on the lookout for a person using a cell phone to record people as they walk by.