Orlando Sentinel Endorses Romney

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Orlando Sentinel
"Romney is the GOP's best candidate, best bet," wrote the editors of the Orlando Sentinel this morning, endorsing the former Massachusetts governor for the presidential nomination. The newspaper's support could be key to helping Romney in Florida's upcoming primary election, as it is predominately circulated in the state's diverse center. "His accomplishments in both the public and private sectors suggest he would be a steady and competent leader for these divisive and turbulent times," the editors declared.