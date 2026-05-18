Oscar Winner Issues NSFW Metaphor for Trump’s ‘Problem’

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem delivered a scathing takedown of Donald Trump, using an NSFW metaphor to skewer the president’s worst impulses.

The No Country for Old Men actor took aim at Trump, 79, while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Bardem, 57, argued that Trump embodies “toxic masculinity” and is driven by a constant need to prove his manhood, like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem said Donald Trump embodied "toxic masculinity." IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images

“The big-balls men saying, ‘My c--k is bigger than yours and I’m going to bomb the s--t out of you,’” the Spanish actor said. “It’s a f---ing male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of dead people.”

Trump’s war on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, has led to the death of thousands of Iranians, as well as at least 13 U.S. servicemembers.

Trump has also repeatedly insulted female journalists while they are doing their job.

Last week, the president became visibly irate when MS NOW White House Correspondent Akayla Gardner confronted him on the rising price of his pet White House ballroom project.

He called Gardner a “dumb person,” before repeating, “You are not a smart person.”

Trump has called 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell “horrible,” and while speaking to Fox’s Sean Hannity in China last week, added she was “very bad...” and a “stupid person.”

The president said Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov was “one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television,” last month, and in February complained tha CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was “so bad” and “the worst reporter.” Her sin was to not “smile” when she asked him a question about the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump regularly insults female journalists who dare to ask him questions. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Last year, the Epstein files provoked Trump to tell a female reporter from Bloomberg to be “quiet, piggy,” while he called Katie Rogers of The New York Times “ugly, both inside and out” over a report about him slowing down with age.

Meanwhile, Bardem’s new film The Beloved earned a seven-minute ovation at its premiere at Cannes on Saturday night.

His comments on Trump came as he was addressing a recurring theme of damaged masculinity in films screening at this year’s festival, and raised the topic of violence against women.

“I’m 57 years old, coming from a very machista country called Spain, where there is an average of two women killed monthly by their ex-husbands or ex-boyfriends, which is horrible,” Bardem said, as reported by Deadline.

Bardem was speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where his new film "The Beloved" got a seven-minute ovation. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“Just that amount of women being murdered, it’s unbelievable. And we kind of normalized it. It’s like, ‘Well, yeah, it’s horrible.’ I mean, are we f---ing nuts? We are killing women because some men think they own them, they possess them.”

The Spanish actor has been outspoken about supporting Palestine over the war with Israel, and said he was not concerned about a backlash over his political beliefs in Hollywood.

“The fear does exist,” he said. “Granted that one has to do things, even if you feel a bit scared or afraid. You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and look at yourself in the eyes, and that was my case. My mother taught me to be the way I am.”