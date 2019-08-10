CHEAT SHEET
One Injured After Attack at Mosque in Norway, Gunman Arrested
A man was arrested after a shooting at a mosque in Norway, police said. One person was injured in the attack Saturday afternoon at the Al-Noor Islamic Center in Baerum, about 12 miles from Oslo. The victim was a 75-year-old member of the congregation, mosque director Irfan Mushtaq told TV2. Police described the gunman as a “young, white-skinned man,” but have not yet released his name. Reuters reports that the gunman was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived. Witnesses also said that the gunman appeared to be wearing a helmet and uniform. The shooting occurred one day before the celebration of the holiest Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Adha.