Notorious Mountain Lion Captured in LA After Killing Pet Dog
COLLARED
The most famous mountain lion in Los Angeles was hunted down and captured on Monday after wildlife officials received a tip that the animal had been hit by a car. The mountain lion known as “P-22” was tracked using its GPS collar to the backyard of a home in Los Feliz. The big cat made headlines recently after killing a pet Chihuahua while the dog was out on a walk with its owner in the Hollywood Hills last month. Speaking about the capture, homeowner Sarah Picchi told KTLA that she initially told wildlife officials who arrived at her house that she was busy on a work call, mistaking the officials for a conservation group. Picchi says the worker said: “No, I’m from Wildlife. You have a lion in your backyard.” The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service said in a news release that P-22 was “deemed to be in stable condition” and is now “undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.”