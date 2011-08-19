Pakistan Mosque Bomb Kills 40

CHEAT SHEET
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque where some 300 people had gathered for Friday prayers in Pakistan’s Ghundi village, killing at least 40 people and wounding 85 others. It’s the deadliest attack in the country in recent weeks, and came during the holy month of Ramadan. Ghundi is in the tribal region of Khyber, which has long been a base for Islamist militants waging a war with the Pakistani army. No group claimed responsibility, but the Taliban has also previously targeted mosques.