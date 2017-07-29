Pakistan’s Ousted PM Names Brother as Successor

A day after being ousted by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif named his brother, Shahbaz, to succeed him on Saturday. “I support Shahbaz Sharif after me but he will take time to contest elections so for the time being I nominate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,” Sharif said in a televised speech. Abbasi, an ally of Sharif, had been oil minister until Friday, when the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif over undeclared assets following a corruption probe. The court also ordered an investigation into Sharif. It was not immediately clear how long Abbasi would hold the post, as Shahbaz Sharif will have to contest a parliamentary seat in order to become eligible to serve as prime minister. He will also have to resign from his post as chief minister of the Punjab province to take on his new duties.
