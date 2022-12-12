Palestinian Girl, 16, Allegedly Shot Dead by Israeli Forces During Raid
AWFUL
A 16-year-old girl was shot dead by the Israeli military during a raid in the West Bank early Monday, Palestinian hospital officials said. Jana Zakaran was hit in the head and killed during the operation in the northern city of Jenin, authorities said. Her loved ones spent an hour trying to find her after the Israeli forces withdrew—and her lifeless body was eventually discovered on the roof of their house, according to the Palestinian news agency. Israeli military officials said they were investigating Zakaran’s death. The horrific incident is the latest bloodshed in the region this year, with 150 Palestinians killed during clashes between Israel and Palestine in the West Bank and east Jerusalem—the highest death toll since 2006. Israeli estimates say that at least 31 people have been killed in Arab attacks in the West Bank and Israel in 2022.