Palestinian Protest Icon Freed From Israeli Prison

A Palestinian teenager who became a protest icon after slapping an Israeli soldier was released from prison on Sunday. Ahed Tamimi, 17, was met by crowds of supporters waving Palestinian flags as she returned to her home village after serving her eight-month sentence. “The resistance continues until the occupation is removed,” she told supporters. The teenager also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who praised her as a “a symbol for the Palestinian struggle for freedom and independence.” Her release comes after yet another flare-up of violence in the West Bank. An Israeli civilian was stabbed to death near Ramallah on Friday, and on Saturday, Gaza authorities said two Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes.